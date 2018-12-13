Николь Кидман сразила Голливуд туфлями с перьями

Обладательница именной звезды на Голливудской «Аллее славы» дополнила образ оригинальными черными туфлями с перьями.
Австралийско-американская актриса, певица, продюсер и посол доброй воли ЮНИСЕФ Николь Кидман любит радовать поклонников новыми образами.
Так, на церемонии вручения премии AACTA International Awards в Лос-Анджелесе она появилась в платье от Carolina Herrera, для красной дорожки Critics' Choice Awards звезда выбрала очень яркий образ, а для недавней премьеры — нежно-лиловое платье от Markus Lupfer.