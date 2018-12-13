Читайте нас в соцсетях
14 декабря
Новости
Жизнь
Николь Кидман сразила Голливуд туфлями с перьями

Актриса Николь Кидман появилась на публике в элегантном и сдержанном образе: актрису заметили в Голливуде в черном платье Jason Wu.

Николь Кидман
Николь Кидман
из открытых источников в интернете

Обладательница именной звезды на Голливудской «Аллее славы» дополнила образ оригинальными черными туфлями с перьями.

Австралийско-американская актриса, певица, продюсер и посол доброй воли ЮНИСЕФ Николь Кидман любит радовать поклонников новыми образами.

Так, на церемонии вручения премии AACTA International Awards в Лос-Анджелесе она появилась в платье от Carolina Herrera, для красной дорожки Critics' Choice Awards звезда выбрала очень яркий образ, а для недавней премьеры — нежно-лиловое платье от Markus Lupfer.

