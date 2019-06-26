Famous Russian psychics investigate the tragic death of lovers in Siberia

On June 17, the winners of the Russian TV show «The Battle of Psychics» Mehdi Ebrahimi Wafa and Yuli Kotov arrived in the village of Degtyarki in Altai Krai (Siberia) to investigate the death of a 20-year-old boy and his 17-year-old girl. Relatives of the dead invited the magicians, the local newspaper Novoye Vremya reports. Psychics were accompanied by a film crew of the Russian television channel NTV.

The bodies of young people were found on October 10, 2018 in an outhouse near the house where the young man lived. There were no signs of violent death on the bodies. According to preliminary information, the boy and the girl committed suicide.

The villagers say that the dead met about one and a half years. Friends say that shortly before her death, the schoolgirl found out that she was expecting a child. There is no official confirmation of this.

Mehdi Ebrahimi Wafa and Yuly Kotov had a long talk with the relatives of the victims, visited the cemetery and visited the place where the bodies were found. Later, each of them expressed his assumptions about the causes and motives of the tragedy.

What conclusions seers came until they divulge. It will be possible to find out only in the fall, when the plot will be broadcast on NTV.