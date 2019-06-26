Читайте нас в соцсетях
  • Наш канал в дзене
26 июня 24°C
Новости
Вся лента
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...
Загрузка...
Жизнь

Four tiger cubs were born in the Siberian zoo

There is unusual replenishment in the zoo of Barnaul (South Siberia)/ Amur tigers Sherkhan and Bagheera were born four tigers. Because of this, the zoo called «Forest Fairy Tale» even had to cancel the show «Night at the Zoo», which was to be held in mid-June.

Tiger.
Tiger.
СС0

«Due to the fact that over the past 24 hours, mommies brought us babies, it was decided to postpone the holiday program (for an indefinite period)," the chief of the zoo said. — Mommies and babies need res. We apologize and do not doubt that you support our decision!»

Earlier in the «Forest Fairy Tale», calves, spotted fawn and lion cubs were born. Zoo staff admitted that this has not happened and that now «there is no limit to happiness.»

Amur tigers in the Barnaul Zoo give birth to their third offshoot for the third year in a row.

Смотрите также

Чтобы сообщить нам об опечатке, выделите ее мышкой и нажмите Ctrl+Enter

Загрузка...
Комментарии
Разместить новость
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...
Загрузка...
© 2001-2019
Издательский дом Алтапресс
Категория информационной
продукции 18+
Администрирование сайта:
ООО Алтапресс-сервис
О компании
ИД Алтапресс
Подписка
Типография
Конференц-зал
Вакансии
Союзпечать-Алтай
Редакция
Обратная связь
Пользовательское соглашение
Правила комментирования
Включить уведомления
Реклама
Реклама на altapress.ru
Подать объявление на сайт
Подать объявление в газеты
Афиша
Email подписка
Расскажи новость