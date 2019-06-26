Four tiger cubs were born in the Siberian zoo

There is unusual replenishment in the zoo of Barnaul (South Siberia)/ Amur tigers Sherkhan and Bagheera were born four tigers. Because of this, the zoo called «Forest Fairy Tale» even had to cancel the show «Night at the Zoo», which was to be held in mid-June.

«Due to the fact that over the past 24 hours, mommies brought us babies, it was decided to postpone the holiday program (for an indefinite period)," the chief of the zoo said. — Mommies and babies need res. We apologize and do not doubt that you support our decision!»

Earlier in the «Forest Fairy Tale», calves, spotted fawn and lion cubs were born. Zoo staff admitted that this has not happened and that now «there is no limit to happiness.»

Amur tigers in the Barnaul Zoo give birth to their third offshoot for the third year in a row.