Siberian chess players will play a prize: million rubles

The Altai Territory Chess Federation announced three major tournaments with a total prize fund of almost 1 million rubles ($15 000). They will be held in July and are devoted to the international day of chess (the 20th is celebrated).

From July 18 to July 22 in Barnaul there will take place the «RAPID Grand Prix of Russia — Governor’s Cup of the Altai Territory». Guaranteed prize fund of this grand five-day festival will be 500 thousand rubles.

The winner will win 70 thousand rubles. Total provides about 40 cash prizes. As a rule, they are disassembled by grandmasters and masters.

Immediately after Rapid, two tournaments in classical chess for men and women start in the regional chess club. Chess players will play in the Vasily Lepikhin Memorial, the minimum guaranteed prize pool of the tournament will be 100 thousand rubles. And women will play in the «Beauty of Altai» tournament, which received the status of the Russian Cup stage. The prize fund for chess players is much higher — 350 thousand rubles.

It is expected that in total about 300 chess player from all over Russia will take part in these competitions.

In addition, from 18 to 26 August, Barnaul will host the Russian Chess Championship among students for the first time. Games will be held at the Altai State University.