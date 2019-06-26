The girl survives in Chernobyl with a bottle of vodka in a new game from the scandalous publisher from Siberia

The publishing house Dagestan Technology, which develops Roman Lakrua (Barnaul), has released a computer game based on the Chernobyl accident. The company specializes in games from independent developers (indie games) and has become famous throughout Russia for its pseudo-patriotic projects.

What is the plot of the game about Chernobyl?

In the game «Failed State», the main character, the girl Sonya, wanders around an abandoned city in which an accident at a nuclear power plant occurred 20 years ago. She collects provisions and various useful things to somehow survive.

Then Sonya will ride a motorcycle around the city in search of food and other survivors, will fight the «walking dead» — people affected by radiation. It has at its disposal only a «motorcycle, a bottle of vodka and life» and this «gives it an advantage over the hordes of infested," the project description says.

The main conflict in the plot of the game is that the sensible heroine is forced to exist in the «world of shadows», where «reckless arbitrariness still got the upper hand.»

The game Failed State from the publisher Dagestan Technology. vk.com/dagestantechnology

Is there a connection between the game and the TV series about the Chernobyl disaster?

The release of the game will take place on June 19th. Interestingly, it almost coincided with the end of the sensational TV series «Chernobyl» of HBO, which caused mixed reviews. Some viewers were delighted, while others accused the authors of being politicized. The series continues to analyze and discuss two weeks after its completion.

Roman Lakrua said that this time there was a coincidence — the subject of the game accidentally got into the current agenda. Work on it began in 2015, when nobody knew about the show. But to make the heroine a girl was a deliberate decision — this is a reference to the now popular feminism.

How much was the development of the game?

The game «Failed state» — an expensive project. Investments in its development, according to Mr Lakrua, amounted to 300 thousand dollars. It is distributed on a specialized platform for players and developers Steam.

What is famous for publishing Dagestan Technology

The main feature of Dagestan Technology’s computer games is current agenda. For example the main hero of the game «Crystal City» reminded the prosecutor of the Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya, who became a meme in social networks.