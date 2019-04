Названа вероятная причина авиакатастрофы, в которой погибла совладелица S7

A single-engined turboprop Epic LT aircraft has crashed near Egelsbach Airport in Germany.



According to media, 3 occupants, 1 pilot and 2 passengers died in the crash. One of the passengers was Natalia Fileva, co-owner of Russian S7 Airlines.https://t.co/UfV37Tfvnp pic.twitter.com/BeG7Scu2GE