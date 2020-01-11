Читайте нас в соцсетях
Жизнь

Пользователи соцсетей засняли, как вода из моря «течет вверх» по скалам

В Twitter появилось видео необычного водного вихря на Фарерских островах — они находятся на севере Атлантического океана, между Шотландией и Испанией.

Море. Скалы.
СС0

На кадрах видно, как струи воды собираются в вихрь и он вьется около скал.

Некоторые пользователи соцсетей приняли вихрь за струю воды, которая течет вверх по камням.

