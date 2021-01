Россия кадрами из мультика «Жил-был пес» ответила Украине на обвинения в «краже Королева»

Today marks 1⃣1⃣4⃣ years since the birth of Sergey #Korolev - the legendary Soviet rocket engineer, designer & scientist.



???? He is rightfully named the 'father' of spaceflight. #R7 Rocket, #Sputnik1, Yuri #Gagarin’s journey into space - are all among his many accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/5XcrgIv8UE