Десантный корабль ВМС США вошел в Черное море

.@usnavy returns to BlackSea for the first time since the Sea of Azov crisis: @USNavyEurope Whidbey Island class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry

LSD43 with embarked elements of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit transited Bosphorus towards the Black Sea. TCSG5 escorted LSD43. pic.twitter.com/tfQOTjCTsE